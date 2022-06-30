Amber Heard is investigated for giving false testimony

After the crazy trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which ended with her being found guilty of defamation, and forced to pay more than US $ 10 million to her ex-husband, it seemed that nothing could be worse for her career, but a new Legal trouble is on the horizon, one that dates back to 2015, when she was still Depp’s wife and the couple went to Australia.

A viralized video on TikTok confirms that Amber Heard is being investigated for lying under oath, and although it is a video from October 21, 2020, taken at a Senate meeting of the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee , its content remains current, as Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment confirmed to Newsweek in May of this year that the investigation continues around the actress for having brought her dogs, Pistol and Boo, to the country in May 2015, and for having lied under oath.

Heard was in a legal fight with the local authorities for having done this without declaring it. Despite the fact that she was released from her at the time, she has been accused of falsely declaring, since on her immigration card she put “no” in the question of whether she was importing something into the country that she should be declared. In the video viralized by TikTok we can listen to peta lanethen First Deputy Secretary of the Enforcement Division, say the following (via Newsweek):

There was a question this morning regarding Amber Heard. I can confirm that the department is investigating this matter. There was evidence presented in the London court case that suggested false statements were provided in the Australian court case in 2016, so we’re looking into that.

The court case in London to which they referred is Depp’s trial against the British newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”, and which he lost, which cost him his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (50%). In the TikTok video, the senator also spoke Tony Sheldonand said the following:

As I understand it, Johnny Depp’s former estate manager, Kevin Murphy, said in a witness statement that he told Heard by email, phone and in person that he couldn’t take the dogs to Australia because the paperwork and permits corresponding were not complete. and the required 10-day quarantine arrangements had not been put in place.

The race of Amber Heard was on the rise between 2017 and 2018, when she played Mera in the DC Comics Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe. Her debut in Justice League (41%) was a brief cameo, but in Aquaman (73%) she served as a co-star. The film was a massive success and became the highest grossing in DC history. For the sequel Heard had a much smaller participation than in the first film, but now it is a mystery if her scenes will make it to the final cut, as rumors say that test audiences have reacted very badly when Heard appears.

The real straw that broke the camel’s back and that led the actress to the poor situation in which she finds herself, was that she published an article in Washington Post recounting her alleged experience as a victim of domestic violence. The publication was in the same month that it was released Aquamanto attract more readers, and it did, but a few months later Johnny Depp lashed out with the defamation lawsuit, and the rest is history. Leaving aside the media circus that was the trial of Depp vs. Amber Heard, it is clear that the actress has lied and exaggerated on several occasions, and she lost all credibility when her lies were exposed.

