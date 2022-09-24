Amber Heard is left alone, her lawyers refused to participate in her documentary

In the article, the ‘Aquaman’ star discussed her experience as an alleged victim of domestic abuse, but did not mention the actor by name – despite this, her team argued that it implied he was physically and sexually abusive towards her during the course of their relationship.

A two-part broadcast exploring the controversial six-week trial, with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of the court case, premiered on the platform on Tuesday.

The first segment focused on Johnny’s part with some interviews with his legal team, including his attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

(Getty Images)



However, in the second installment exploring Heard’s story, her attorneys – led by Ben Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft – chose not to share their thoughts.

Shortly after the opening credits, a message appeared that read: “Amber Heard’s attorneys have declined to participate in this film. Her story will be told by experts who covered the trial.”

Instead, archive footage of the courtroom was used, while well-known lawyer Lisa Bloom – who was not representing either side – joined journalists and experts to discuss the case.

Amber Heard insists her trial was not fair.

(Drew Angerer/©Getty Images 1240940731)



This was Johnny’s latest roll of the dice, one more chance to tell the world that he did not physically or sexually abuse his ex-wife, after the Hollywood star lost an earlier libel suit against The Sun in the UK for calling him a woman batterer when Heard’s mistreatment allegations were made public.

“My job was to make it clear to the jury that what he was looking for was to get his reputation back, so his children wouldn’t have to go through life with the stigma of their father being called a domestic abuser, a sexual predator,” Ben said. Chew at the camera in the first part. “I was everything to him.”