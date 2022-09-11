Amber Heard is left without friends after the trial before Johnny Depp

After losing the media lawsuit against Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard is left with no friends to count on, to add the money you need to pay 10 million dollars in damages to the interpreter of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’. Upon losing the trial, because it was proven that all the accusations against the actor were false, Heard began a series of calls to his friends to ask for financial help and to cancel his debt.

According to information from the ‘Geo News’ portal, the artist would have turned to her inner circle of friends to be able to raise the money, however, her response would not have been as expected. “Amber has approached several of her party pals hoping they’ll help her with a place to stay, but she’s been snubbed and in many cases completely ‘ghosted,'” a source close to the source revealed. actress. Within that circle of friends are Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie but they have not been very supportive of her friend after the media trial that she lost.

The actress is out of work and could be eliminated from the second part of ‘Aquaman’. There are already more than 4.5 million signatures by people who called for his expulsion in a Change.org campaign. Apart from her, she has few friends left and many people do not want to associate with her. Even through social networks they constantly insult and condemn her. The deteriorated image of the actress keeps her in a dire situation that keeps the Texan artist desperate. Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, in an interview for ‘The Sod’s Law Podcast with Daniel M. Rosenberg’, explained that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife is “devastated”.

“You hope people understand that you have a heart and a soul and that you have your own life. What I find so hard to digest right now is this kind of blackout that I have in just a few moments between dealing with legal issues, dealing with PR and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.” actress whose reputation remains very affected and her job future does not look promising at all.

It was recently known that Amber Heard received a millionaire offer from the Zen Models agency, which represents figures from the porn film industry. to make his debut in this lucrative business. The actress would have been offered the not inconsiderable amount of nine million dollars to star in a film with adult content, very different from what she has done so far as a Hollywood star. “We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of their problems,” said the director of the agency, Verónica Madarian, who “seeks to add new faces to adult cinema”. It has not yet been confirmed whether, in the midst of desperation to cancel the pending debt with Johnny Depp, the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ will throw herself into the waters of porn cinema.