Amber Heard is not interested in Johnny Depp’s romances – People – Culture

More than three months have passed since a Virginia jury returned its verdict in the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. At the time, the judge ruled that the “Aquaman” actress should pay Depp $10 million in damages.

After the fact, not much has been heard from Heard, who moved away from his social networks and from the cameras. The woman would be looking to rebuild her life and return to having important roles in Hollywood movies.

Now, Heard appears to have weighed in on rumors that her ex-husband is in a relationship. For a few weeks it has been speculated that Johnny Depp would have started an affair with Joelle Rich, one of his lawyers in the trial.

The American media outlet Entertainment Tonight revealed what the actress thinks about Depp’s new affair. According to magazine sources, Heard would be focused solely on moving on with her life and forgetting the actor.

“Amber doesn’t pay attention to what Johnny does or what happens in his personal life,” an acquaintance of Heard told the portal.

The woman would be living with her young daughter and looking for a way to pay compensation. In past months she warned that she does not have enough money to pay off the debt with the court.

“She doesn’t care who she’s dating, she just wants to get on with her life,” the source concluded.

A few weeks ago it was reported that the famous woman would have sold one of her properties to collect the 10 million dollars she must pay. The house, located in California, was auctioned at 1.1 million, which will go to pay off the debt.

Johnny Depp’s new relationship

The entertainment media ‘Page Six’ revealed that the actor would have started an affair with the British lawyer Joelle Rich, who was part of his defense team. However, they did not say when the relationship started and if it was before the trial or in the middle of it.

The same tabloid explained that the woman is the mother of two children, was married in the past and although she has already separated from her husband, she is still in the process of divorce. Also, the couple would have been very discreet from the beginning of their relationship. Supposedly they were in clandestine and low-key hotels to avoid photographs or comments from some people.

The news of the romance surprised many who thought that the actor would have a courtship with Camille Vásquez, one of the lawyers who shone in the defamation trial. The woman of Latin origin became one of the most recognized faces in the case between Depp and Heard.

Johnny Depp in the middle of the defamation trial

