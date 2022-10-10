Amber Heard is rarely seen with her girlfriend and her daughter | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

After the trial with Johnny Depp, the actress reappeared from a vacation in Spain.

After his fight and losing a lawsuit accused by his ex-husband, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny DeppHollywood actress Amber Heard He has taken a distance from public life to dedicate himself to resting from social pressure due to his controversial legal dispute with his ex and enjoying family time with his little daughter and his partner.

Four months ago, the interpreter starred in one of the most controversial trials of entertainment, the actress of Aquaman has taken a much lower profile, so it remains in the public eye, however, in recent days Heard made an unexpected comeback from Europe in none other than Spain.

The actress was captured on the streets of Palma de Mallorca, letting herself be seen like very few times, smiling in her facet as the mother of a one and a half year old girl whom she did not take by the hand and went up the slides in a playground in the Spanish city center.

In addition to enjoying his afternoon with his only daughter, little Oonagh Paige Heard, The 36-year-old actress was also seen accompanied by her ex-girlfriend, the director of photography and also an actress, Bianca Butty, so now a reconciliation between the two actresses is speculated.

The photos were revealed by the portal guacamole and although at one point it was believed that Depp’s ex was on vacation with her partner and her daughter, days later more photographs of Amber and her girl came to light, only this time alone, playing in a square in Madrid; according to TMZ, the actress could not be vacationing but residing now from the European city.