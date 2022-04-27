Amber Heard is self-centered and manipulative due to mental disorder, declares psychologist in court vs Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard suffers from two personality disordersassured the psychologist Shannon Curry, who testified this Tuesday during the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in libel suit after a 2018 publication, in which she stated that she was the victim of domestic abuse provided by the actor.

This day psychologist Shannon Curry testifiedhired by the team of Johnny Depp, who said that in December of last year he spent 12 hours with the actress and realized his disorders.

After spending a few hours with her on December 10 and 17, “the results of Ms. Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” said psychologist.

Dr. Shannon Curry mentioned, under oath, that after reviewing documents, medical records, mental health treatment, in addition to audio and video records, Amber Heard meets the criteria for histrionic personality disorder.

Psychology, with more than 15 years of experience in research, therapy and psychological evaluations related to violence and relationships, said that Amber Heard does not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, as she has claimed.

people with that borderline disorderadded the doctor, they are desperately afraid of abandonment; they can be socially sophisticated, but at some point they explode without realizing it. They care about their appearance, but it is difficult for them to admit their mistakes.

He added that they can also feel slighted easily and do anything to express their anger, while those who have histrionic personality disorder need to make up stories and be the center of attention.

Thus, the trial between the actors continues, this Tuesday also with the statement of the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, who assured in an Instagram post that Amber “is manipulative and cold”