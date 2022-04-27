Entertainment

Amber Heard is self-centered and manipulative due to mental disorder, declares psychologist in court vs Johnny Depp

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Amber Heard returns to the trial after a break.
AP

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Related Articles

Actresses who have played Marilyn Monroe in film and television: Ana de Armas will be the next | Entertainment Cinema and Series

8 mins ago

Fortnite: two Street Fighter fighters land in the game!

10 mins ago

From Costa Rica and in a bathing suit: the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

17 mins ago

Aquaman: The filming was painful

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button