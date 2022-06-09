Amber Heard is still in the cinema… and will have more prominence in her next film

Amber Heard not going through a good time. The actress lived as the popular jury in Fairfax, Virginia, agreed with Johnny Depp in the trial they maintained for defamation. This situation would be affecting his professional career.

The interpreter’s career is currently on ‘stand by’. This implies that his professional jobs are also in danger. Warner Bros did not guarantee the presence of the actress in Aquaman 2.

Therefore, the actress was close to leaving DC Extended Universe, following the latest information. A similar situation that I would have already experienced Johnny Depp.

KC Walsh reported that Warner Bros. held a meeting to decide in the next few days what will happen with respect to the future of Amber Heard in the well-known film.

Finally, the company opted to continue with Amber Heard on the big screen. Not only that. cinemascomics collects that the actress will have even more shooting time.

More screen time

The interpreter, who had an approximate time of 10 minutes of scene, will see how now your screen time is increased to a total of 20 duration.

The good reception of the film by the public would have been one of the reasons for the actress to continue filming. Although his participation time is still short, he will continue to be present in the world of cinema in the short term-