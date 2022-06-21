Amber Heard is the woman with the most beautiful face in the world

The actress Amber Heard who has been in the eye of the storm after losing the trial against her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp in the so-called ‘trial of the century’, she is still very much loved and is seen as the most beautiful.

According to a US Weekly publication, in 2016 De Silva used software facial mapping at Amber Heard, which uses the golden ratioa Greek base number of Phi (1.618) that represents aesthetically pleasing proportions and was long thought to represent the “secret formula of the most beautiful faces in the world”.

In his research, de Silva calculated face shapes to discover the qualities that make someone physically beautiful, Using computer mapping, they applied the ratio to some of the world’s most remarkable faces, including Heard.

After measuring eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, as well as 12 key points, she was found to be 91.85 percent of the Greek proportion of Phi.

In second place was Kim Kardashian (91.39 percent), Kate Moss (91.06 percent), Emily Ratajkowski (90.8 percent) and Kendall Jenner (90.18 percent).

Meanwhile, British actor Robert Pattinson was declared the “most handsome man in the world” according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, at 92.15 percent, based on research by Dr. De Silva on what constitutes the “perfect face.”