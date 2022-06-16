Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and Donald Trump

The episodes of the conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ignited the prime time of what began a few days later: the televised trial of Trump.

Dozens of followers of Johnny Depp dressed as pirates outside the courthouse where the actor settled with his former partner some moral traits put into consideration by the actress about the protagonist of the film The Pirates of the Caribbean, gave the baton of the audience to the trial televised Trump.

It is not difficult to draw the first conclusions of the trial televised by all television news, with the exception of FOX News, an event led by nine legislators (seven Democrats and two Republicans), who for 11 months studied in depth what happened on January 2021 on Capitol Hill through interviews, studies, and analysis, which together, translate into 100,000 documents.

The first of these is the confirmation of the existence of the Chavista Republican Party. What the legislators contributed reveals a conspiracy engineered by then President Donald Trump whose objective was to disregard the results of the presidential elections that he lost to Joe Biden.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson said “the culmination of a coup attempt is a brazen and violent, but not accidental, attempt to overthrow the government.”

The geography of adjectives would take us to Venezuela or Bolivia, but no. It’s about the United States.

The confusion or ambiguity between truth and lies was projected by Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, among others, in 2016 through Brexit, however, it was Donald Trump who ended up blowing up the border between the real and parallel worlds. For this, he only required a Twitter account and a declaration of war to the newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post, and to the CNN channel.

At times it made us think that the real think tank in his White House was Twitter and Facebook. The latter handed over the keys to the White House to Trump. The Cambridge Analytica chapter is only understood by the perversity of Steve Bannon.

The inertia of logical thought makes us believe that we live in democratic systems, when reality points to ochlocratic systems (government by the mob or, if you prefer, by social networks).

Ochlocracy is not a symptom of a deep crisis of the institutions, it is rather an ethical crisis because the distinction between real events and so-called fake news no longer exists or matters.

William Barr acknowledged to the nine lawmakers that Trump had lost touch with reality. But Barr does not recognize that half of the American population wants to believe in the reality of Trump. The pleasure of lying is sweet, but not the bitter reality.

@faustopretelin