Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Hit Me So Hard I Thought My Nose Was Broken

the judgment of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard continues, and the former couple have aired a number of troubling complaints against each other during the process in Fairfax, Virginia.

While Depp has already offered his version ensuring that he never hit her, Amber returned to the stand this Thursday and went on to describe an image of a jealous, controlling and abusive spouse.

On this occasion, the actress recalled moments in which she supposedly Johnny kicked her in the back and the time he hurt her nose after a fit of jealousy.

According to Heard, the first mentioned event occurred aboard a private plane after Depp learned that she had kissed actor James Franco for a scene in the 2015 film ‘The Adderall Diaries’.

“He just kicked me in the back. I fell to the ground. Nobody said anything. Nobody did anything. I was embarrassed that he could kick me on the ground in front of people,” she said.

On another occasion, Depp accused Heard of flirting with someone at the 2014 Met Gala.

“He thought he was looking at this woman in a sexual way. He was accusing me of flirting and that’s how the argument started. I don’t remember what other accusations he was making at the time, but it was usually more than one,” he said.

“We go back to the hotel room and Johnny pushes me away and grabs me around the collarbone. Above my collarbone, below my neck. I think at that point, when we were still in the living room, I pushed it back,” he explained.

He then claimed that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ threw a bottle at him, before pushing her onto a couch.

“Johnny Depp hit me so hard I thought my nose was broken” Amber Heard

It should be noted that Johnny’s drug and alcohol use is at the core of most of those allegations, according to Amber.

The case centers on a 2018 op-ed that Heard wrote and was published in The Washington Post, alleging domestic abuse by an unidentified person.

Depp denied physically abusing Amber Heard and sued her for $50 million, claiming the op-ed ruined his life and career. She sued him for $100 million after her attorneys said her allegations were fabricated.

Keep reading: Amber Heard’s psychologist describes the alleged assaults committed by Johnny Depp

– Amber Heard breaks down testifying about the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

– Circulates video that would prove that Amber Heard’s lawyer is a secret fan of Johnny Depp

– Petition for Amber Heard to be removed from ‘Aquaman 2’ exceeds 2 million signatures amid Johnny Depp trial