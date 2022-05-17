Amber Heard Johnny Depp | Was Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2?

The actress continued this Monday with her statement in the trial she holds in front of Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard This Monday, May 16, she resumed the delivery of her testimony in the trial that keeps her facing Johnny Depp, after the legal procedure took a recess last week. It was in those moments that she ended up confirming that her appearances in Aquaman 2 actually were considerably reduced, after the public uproar that has occurred around the litigation.

The actress answered questions from her lawyer, in the run-up to her cross-examination, with Depp’s lawyer handling the questions.

Meanwhile, multiple figures from the show still need to appear on the stand to complement what has been said so far and have a broader picture of the events that surrounded the tragic relationship between the two actors.

Did they remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2?

After false rumors emerged based on old press reports that Amber Heard had been eliminated from Aquaman 2 and in whose replacement they put Emilia Clarke, now it was the same interpreter of Mera in the DC film who clarified the status of her character in the sequel.

In the middle of the statement in court, Heard explained that his involvement with legal litigation cost him the deterioration in the final cut of the film, assuring that he appears in the film but is “a very cut-down version of the role”.

“They gave me one version of the script, then they gave me different versions of the script…Basically, they [Warner Bros.] they deleted many of my appearances”he added.

His lawyer then asked him about the salary of 2 dollars that he would receive in return, before practically disappearing from the film, but Amber could not answer about the negotiations of his remuneration because Depp’s lawyer requested the objection of the answer.