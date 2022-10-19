Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, assumed a new identity and lives in Europe-Ve magazine

Get away from the madding crowd of Hollywood and the permanent judgment of her former admirers and today critics, who do not forgive her for having taught against her ex-husband Johnny Deppmanaging to spoil the career of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, that seems to want the actress of Aquaman Amber Heard after losing the trial he filed against the movie star for domestic violence last July.

After losing the lawsuit and filing for bankruptcy, Amber assumed a new identity and lives anonymously in Spain. Photo: EFE – STEVE HELBER / POOL

After declaring bankruptcy and putting her mansion up for sale to pay the compensation imposed on her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber seems ready to start a new life, away from everything and everyone, even with a false identity, so that involves him giving up his fame and seeing the days in a remote Spanish town.

Amber Heard assumes a false identity and lives as a millionaire

According to several Spanish media reports, the actress would be residing on the island of Mallorca under a new identity, along with her little daughter, Oonaght Paige, whom he had as a surrogate mother and his now girlfriend, the film director Bianca Butty.

But Amber would not be enjoying a simple life, on the contrary, at her home in the small town of Costitxm in Mallorca, with just 1,500 inhabitants, you would be counting on all the comforts and luxuries of a summer house. It is said that the mansion, owned by the family of a politician from the Unió Mallorquina party, sentenced to prison for corruption, called María Antonia Munar, has a private cinema, a huge swimming pool and large spaces with luxury finishes.

The mansion would have been for sale previously for a value of three million dollars and has an area of ​​500 meters.

Amber would be using a false identity in her new life and would call herself Martha Janne Cannary, an obvious tribute to a famous cowgirl in the United States for her actions in the 19th century. The neighbors who have already become accustomed to the kindness of the actress revealed to El Mundo de España that she speaks perfect Spanish with a Mexican accent and is quite cordial in dealing with her.

“Everyone here treats her like one more because he has been in town for months. Buy fruit and vegetables. She is very polite, she always says good morning to us, ”said a neighbor of the celebrity.

