Amber Heard just got a letter, but one detail worries fans [FOTO]

Recently the director James Wan, as we told you here, has formalized the title of the sequel to Aquaman, which according to what has been leaked will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The new feature film directed by the director of Saw – The Riddler will also bring the character of Mera, the Princess of Atlantis played by the actress Amber Heard. And the latter, in the last few hours, has shared on her Instagram profile a post that portrays a letter received from Wan himself and from producer Rob Cowan, with which the two welcome her back on board the sequel.

FIND IT HERE.

In recent days, Amber Heard had also shared a video showing her training ahead of filming, an appointment which shouldn’t be missing much by now.

Many, about the letter we mentioned, could not help but notice, with some concern, the social copy chosen by the actress, which reads: “In quarantine”. Forced isolation, however, should be linked, as a precaution, precisely to the imminence of the first take, and it is likely that the fiduciary measure has been extended to the entire cast and the entire crew to start production in total safety (they will follow, as is now common practice, regular swabs also on the set).

Aquaman 2 is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Walking Dead, The Conjuring – The Enfield case) and is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment and Atomic Monster.

Loading... Advertisements

The first film grossed $ 1.14 billion worldwide. The cast included Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Lin (Murk) and Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). In the sequel we will also find Pilou Asbæk, in a role whose exact contours are currently unknown.

The official synopsis of the first film read: Arthur is the son of Tom, a lighthouse keeper, and Atlanna, none other than the queen of Atlantis. The union of the two, however, is clandestine, so much so that to save her son Atlanna she agrees to be judged in the underwater city, which will execute her by handing her over to the most ferocious of submarine peoples. Arthur grows up learning in secret from Vulko, the king’s advisor and his son Orm, the secrets of Atlantis, but as an adult he prefers to stay away from the sunken city and limits himself to heroic deeds at sea, such as rescuing a submarine from a team of pirates. . Here he ends up letting one of them die and his son swears revenge, so much so that he allies himself with Arthur’s half-brother, Orm. Meanwhile, King Nereus’ daughter Mera tries to convince Arthur to embrace his legacy as an Atlantean royal to avert a war, but to succeed in this plan it will be necessary to find Atlan’s lost trident.

The release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set for December 16, 2022.

Photo: MovieStillsDB

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED