Amber Heard keeps reminding us that she will return in Aquaman 2

Filming of Aquaman 2 they haven’t started yet, but Amber Heard continues to promote his return to the role of Mera: after the video with the uncomfortable costume and a photo from training, the actress shared a shot that takes us backstage to the first film.

In the image we can see Amber Heard dozing on the bed, still in the guise of the Atlantean princess. “I forgot my pajamas,” reads the comment.

The insistence on her return is perhaps a response to the controversy of some fans, who had asked for the dismissal of the actress for the legal conflicts with her ex-husband. Johnny Depp. Since the latter has been removed from the saga of Fantastic beasts, the aforementioned fans claimed that Heard undergoes the same treatment. There Warner Bros., however, did not listen to them, as evidenced by the return of Mera in reshoots of Justice League.

The news on Aquaman 2 they are still scarce, but shooting should begin next summer; James Wan will still be the director. Meanwhile, you can see the photo below.

The picture

The official synopsis of the first film

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes a visually stunning adventure into the underwater world of the seven seas, AQUAMAN, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the story of the origins of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and accompanies him on the journey of his life, which will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to find out if he is worthy of being what he was born for. … a king.

The cast

The cast features Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Lin (Murk) And Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). In the sequel there will be Pilou Asbæk.

The direction

The direction of the film was entrusted to James Wan (Insidious, Fast and Furious 7), who will also direct the sequel.

