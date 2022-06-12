Amber Heard launches against Johnny Depp by message to fans on TikTok after winning trial

Con annoying reaction Amber Heard to messages from Johnny Depp on TikTok, in which he highlights his victory in the defamation trial, thanking his fans for their support and indicating that they were “advancing”.

On Tuesday, the actor published a compilation of videos on the social network, in which he is seen arriving at the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, wrapped inr the support of his followers.

“We will all move forward together,” says the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, who is also seen playing the guitar.

Johnny Depp’s message

The 30-second video shared by the 58-year-old actor was accompanied by this message:

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering fans. We have been everywhere together, we have seen it all together. We have walked the same path together.

We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, We will all move forward together.

‘You are, as always, my employers, and once again I am reduced to no way of saying thank you, other than saying thank you. So thank you.

‘My love and respect, JD.’

In its first few minutes online, the video was viewed 200,000 times.

Amber’s reply

After the contents were published on Depp’s TikTok account, where he already has more than 5 million followers, the actress issued a statement that said: “As Johnny Depp says he is ‘moving on’, women’s rights are going backwards.”

‘The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out.’

Big support for Depp joining TikTok

During the six-week trial between Amber and Johnny, TikTok users did not miss the details, the actor was the favorite, dominating hashtags and trends about his ex-wife.

So on Tuesday, when he opened an account on said social network, his fans received him with messages of support and love.