Amber Heard lives as a refugee in a town in Mallorca under a false identity

Actress Amber Heard has found its refuge in Mallorca after losing the media trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, for which she has been sentenced to pay 10 million euros. The small town of Costitxwith just 1,300 inhabitants and located in the heart of the island, has become the new home of this Hollywood star, where she tries to go unnoticed under a false identity.

as collected Majorca Newspaperthe interpreter of Aquaman has rented a spacious house in this quiet Majorcan town, away from the tourist bustle of the island, and which is owned by the family of María Antonia Munar, former president of the Consell de Mallorca who in 2013 was sentenced to 11 years in prison for corruption.

There, Heard has regained anonymity along with his two fundamental supports in his life: his daughter, Oonagh Paigeborn in 2021 by surrogacy, and her partner, the director of photography Bianca Buttywith whom he has been in a relationship since 2020.

In Costitx, the locals recognize it, but prefer to take it as one more. “She walks with her daughter and goes to the park. He leads a very normal village life.as if she were a native”, comments a neighbor in statements to The country.

Precisely, media like TMZ or the Majorca Newspaper have published an image in which you can see the actress walking through the streets of the town while carrying your daughter in a baby carrier, or playing with her in the playground.

Although she does not hide herself from her new neighbors, the actress has chosen another identity, since she calls herself Martha Jane Cannarya name that refers to a 19th-century American heroine and explorer, known by the nickname of Calamity Jane, and that Heard has worn at the entrance of her new house.