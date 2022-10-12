Entertainment

Amber Heard lives in Mallorca with a new identity

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

After her media trial against Johnny Depp, the actress Amber Heard faces her future away from the madding crowd of Hollywood. He does it living incognito -or as much as possible- in a town in Spain with his girlfriend and his daughter.

Amber Heard is a resident of Costitx (Mallorca), where she lives in a large rented house close to nature, between paradisiacal beaches and wild mountains.

This is published by TMZ, which has located Amber Heard with White Butti, her partner, and the daughter they share. Awaiting the premiere are some films where he has already participated, such as the sequel to Aquaman, although it is assured that his professional future has been somewhat compromised after his media agreement with his ex-husband.

Related



The publication ensures that Heard has also changed his name and now calls himself Martha Jane Cannarywhich turns out to be the real name of the revolutionary calamity janeexpert marksman and horseman who fought against the American Indians.

calamity-jane.jpeg
CalamityJane | gtres

Heard is currently on American screens not because of his film, but because of a television product that reproduces his adventures during the trial with Johnny Depp, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The American actress has wanted to get away from everything while the controversy and the considerable compensation that must be paid to the actor still last.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amsterdam is beautiful nonsense

5 mins ago

ARK 2 will remain in Xbox Game Pass for 3 years according to the agreement with Microsoft | Xbox One

6 mins ago

Lily Collins and the bun that short girls will love

17 mins ago

Strong tensions between Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button