Amber Heard lives in Mallorca with a new identity

After her media trial against Johnny Depp, the actress Amber Heard faces her future away from the madding crowd of Hollywood. He does it living incognito -or as much as possible- in a town in Spain with his girlfriend and his daughter.

Amber Heard is a resident of Costitx (Mallorca), where she lives in a large rented house close to nature, between paradisiacal beaches and wild mountains.

This is published by TMZ, which has located Amber Heard with White Butti, her partner, and the daughter they share. Awaiting the premiere are some films where he has already participated, such as the sequel to Aquaman, although it is assured that his professional future has been somewhat compromised after his media agreement with his ex-husband.

The publication ensures that Heard has also changed his name and now calls himself Martha Jane Cannarywhich turns out to be the real name of the revolutionary calamity janeexpert marksman and horseman who fought against the American Indians.

CalamityJane | gtres

Heard is currently on American screens not because of his film, but because of a television product that reproduces his adventures during the trial with Johnny Depp, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The American actress has wanted to get away from everything while the controversy and the considerable compensation that must be paid to the actor still last.