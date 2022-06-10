Amber Heard, Megan Fox and other celebrities who confessed to being bisexual

Falling in love is very beautiful, but freely confessing your sexual preferences and without fear is even more so.

People like Megan Fox or Amber Heard They decided to confess their preferences in love. And it is that It’s completely normal nowadays between society and why not, also in the world of Hollywood. Loving is a beautiful thing being close to the people we love, having not only a partner we can kiss, but a life partner is something very motivating. What if, celebrities also fall in love, feel and go through breakups. maybe toSome stars got fed up with being only with men or women and decided to try both. Or it may also be that they were born that way and not long ago they confessed it. Today we will present some cases.

drew Barrymore

The actresswriter, producer, businesswoman and model Drew Barrymore (Charlie’s Angels, 2000), born into a family of actors, follows her career naturally and surprised many by declaring himself bisexualbut I don’t present any problem by declaring it to the media because it was always considered bisexual.

Angelina Jolie

With more than 30 years of career, being an action movie heroine, to a Disney villain, as well as the incarnation of Lara Croft and half of Mr. Mrs. Smith. Angelina Jolie, he never hid his bisexualitytalking about her in the 90s, she is considered a free woman, who does, says, feels and thinks what she wants.

Fergie

The singer of the group Black Eyed Peas joined the list of confessions for openly declaring to have other sexual preferenceshe stated in 2009, “I don’t know how to be ashamed” and clarified that his bisexuality was not a fad.

Lady Gaga

Burlesque dancer and Poker Face singer Lady Gaga she is old in the matter of telling her origins after openly acknowledging her bisexualitybut prefers men as bedfellows.

Bella Thorne

Anabella Avery, former Disney star known as Bella Thornewho She debuted at the age of 21 as a porn directorsince I finished contracts with Disney and breaking that submissive and sweet image. He didn’t shut up anymore and began to express what he thought and felt. By stepping forward and confessing to the world to be bisexual in an interview with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ where he promoted his book “Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

Mary Wilson

That girl who gave life to Matilda was Mara Wilson, on June 12, 2016 she dared to come out of the closet confessing her bisexuality. Becoming a monster accused of having taken advantage of the tragedy of the attack in Orlando, where 50 people died inside the Pulse gay nightclub, to attract attention.

Demi lovato

The actress and singer Demi Lovato, creator of hits like Sorry Not Sorry, declared herself bisexual in 2017, then broadened her horizons because she preferred to open up to everyone in love and sexuality, detailing “I like anything, really.”