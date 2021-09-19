Amber Heard mom, “My daughter is born”: the surprise announcement on Instagram

Amber Heard (PHOTO) is become a mother. With an unexpected announcement on her Instagram profile, the actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp revealed her daughter’s name to fans Oonagh Paige Heard.

In the past, the actress had told of not being able to have children, and having the will to rely on surrogacy.

The decision to become a mother dates back to four years ago but it had to be made on her terms, as she said. For this she turned to surrogacy and – on April 8, 2021 – welcomed the little girl Oonagh Paige Heard, which the actress defined as “the beginning of the rest of my life”.

The woman – quite frankly – spoke about her problem of not being able to have children and added that many people in the world are embarrassed by the talk about fertility. Her being a prominent character, however, constantly puts her in the spotlight and she hopes that her choice will help everyone who has experienced the same problem as her. Then Heard thanked her “surrogate” who helped her fulfill her dream of being a mother.

Even the name chosen for her baby girl is not accidental: Oonagh is of Irish origin, means “lamb” and is a tribute to her mother, who died last year.

The photo on Instagram that portrays Amber Heard and her daughter has already been around the world becoming one of the most commented and followed posts ever.