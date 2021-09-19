Amber Heard mom, “My daughter is born”: the surprise announcement on Instagram

Amber Heard (PHOTO) is become a mother. With an unexpected announcement on her Instagram profile, the actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp revealed her daughter’s name to fans Oonagh Paige Heard.
In the past, the actress had told of not being able to have children, and having the will to rely on surrogacy.
The decision to become a mother dates back to four years ago but it had to be made on her terms, as she said. For this she turned to surrogacy and – on April 8, 2021 – welcomed the little girl Oonagh Paige Heard, which the actress defined as “the beginning of the rest of my life”.
The woman – quite frankly – spoke about her problem of not being able to have children and added that many people in the world are embarrassed by the talk about fertility. Her being a prominent character, however, constantly puts her in the spotlight and she hopes that her choice will help everyone who has experienced the same problem as her. Then Heard thanked her “surrogate” who helped her fulfill her dream of being a mother.
Even the name chosen for her baby girl is not accidental: Oonagh is of Irish origin, means “lamb” and is a tribute to her mother, who died last year.
The photo on Instagram that portrays Amber Heard and her daughter has already been around the world becoming one of the most commented and followed posts ever.
Amber Heard, the divorce from Johnny Depp and the long-awaited motherhood
The suffered divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized in 2017. The actress donated the approximately $ 7 million received by the actor to charity.
The couple’s separation happened in the worst possible way with both sides blaming each other and making public the most embarrassing and even the hardest details of their life together. All of this did not help their image, and led them straight into the eye of the storm.
At the end of the process, with both of them regaining their freedom, Amber Heard made the decision to become a mother, perhaps also as a way to exorcise the past and start over. Unfortunately, however, her attempts were unsuccessful and the woman had to resort to surrogacy. The arrival of little Oonagh Paige could mark a moment of relaxation in the life of the actress who, finally, after so much pain, could find some serenity next to her daughter.