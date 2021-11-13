Amber Heard mom … surprise

Maternity

Last July 1st, the actress ex-wife of Johnny Depp showed her daughter on Instagram, born in April to a surrogate mother.





Sanihelp.it – It is the announcement that you do not expect the one made via social last July 1st fromactress Amber Heard, now known above all for the legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp. On your own profile Instagram, the star posted a photo of her in bed with a baby curled up on her lap, accompanying it with an unequivocal phrase: «I am so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my terms. […] My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life. “

The actress of Aquaman she then became the mother of a little girl, whose middle name, Paige, is a tribute to her maternal grandmother who passed away in 2020. In the post the new mother says more: “Now I appreciate how radical it is for us women to think of one of the parties in this way. more fundamental than our destiny. I hope it gets to a point where it is normal not to want a ring to have a cradle. “

A daughter, therefore, wanted even in the absence of stable ties, although, according to insiders, after leaving behind her tumultuous marriage with Depp and after a fleeting relationship with a model, the 35-year-old star is now linked to director of photography Bianca Butti (she had already revealed her bisexuality in 2010).

According to the headline Hollywoodreporter.com, the child would be the result of a surrogate motherhood: after all, Amber has never appeared with her baby bump on her social profiles. After the announcement, however, she has already posted more shots that see her in everyday life with the child, including the last one, in which she holds her in her arms while she is in front of the PC, accompanied by a meaningful caption: “I’m just mom and dad. You’re the boss. “