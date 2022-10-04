Amber Heard must sell the car that Elon Musk gave her

The actress who still owes money to Johnny Depp after losing the trial, will have to sell a luxurious car in order to pay off her debt. She enters the note and discovers more!

October 04, 2022 12:13 p.m.

The conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It was one of the most important media events of the year. The couple who got engaged in 2015 and sentenced their divorce in 2016 amid cross complaints. Finally, in 2022 and after a long trial that included several witnesses, the justice sentenced Amber Heard to compensate Jhonny Depp for her statements in front of the press.

One of the people who was present (virtually) at the trial was Elon Musktycoon of the world of technology and owner of Tesla and Space X. The South African millionaire testified after being accused of being a lover of the 35-year-old actress during her marriage to Depp. The truth is that, despite these accusations, in 2017 Musk and Heard formalized their relationship and were shown together on several occasions. So much so that Elon decided give her a luxurious car, which Amber must now sell.

The car in question is a Tesla Model S. The vehicle stands out mainly because it is an electric car, that is, it does not use gasoline and needs to be charged at home or at charging stations to be used. It has large lithium batteries that give it a autonomy of 628 kilometers with a single charge. In addition, it comes equipped with 3 engines what do they give 1200hp power. These amazing engines allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds and reach a top speed up to 250km/h.

The heritage of Elon Musk rises up to 262 billion dollars, making the businessman the richest person in the world. For its part, Amber He has participated in several films of the DC Comics universe such as Aquaman Y the Justice League, so he also has several million in the bank. However, you will now have to sell this Tesla from 130,000 thousand dollars to pay Johnny Depp.

´+Amber Heard with the Tesla that Elon Musk gave her: