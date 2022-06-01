Amber Heard net worth: How big is Amber Heard’s net worth? Can you pay compensation to Johnny Depp?

ANDthe present of Amber Heard captures the interest of fans, but not precisely because of her recent work in Hollywood, but because of the legal battle she has waged in recent weeks with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The $15 million with which she has been convicted of defamation could considerably reduce the assets of the actress.

Heard, born on April 22, 1986, began her acting career in 2003 receiving small roles in music videos and series such as Jack & Bobby, The Mountain Y The OC in addition to appearing in his first film in friday night lightyes

His first leading role came in 2006 with All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and in 2008 appeared in other movies like Never Back Down Y Pineapple Expressalthough in his following works he was combining successful films with some unsuccessful ones and with bad reviews.

After appearing in movies like Terminators, The River Why Y And Soon the Darknessin 2011 Heard first worked alongside her future husband, Depp, on the film The Rum Diaryfollowed by roles in films such as Drive Angry, Paranoia, Machete Kills, 3 days to killY syrup.

2015 It was one of Heard’s best years, appearing in movies like Magic Mike XXL, The Danish Girl, The Adderall Diaries, London Fields Y One More Timewhich were also commercial successes.

Subsequently, the actress received the opportunity to play the atlantean queen mera in Justice League Y Aquaman of 2018.

Heard’s divorce and legal battle with Depp

The celebrity couple started dating in 2012 and married in 2015, but Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016. He obtained a restraining order against his ex-husband and alleged that he had been victim of domestic abuse during their relationship, which was denied by the famous actor.

After testifying in court, Heard reached a settlement with Depp for which she received $7 million from the actor and the divorce was finalized. But in 2019 the actor sued his ex-partner for defamation, seeking a $50 million settlement in direct response to an op-ed Amber Heard had written detailing the alleged abuse she suffered from him.

Amber Heard net worth in 2022

According to sites like Celebrity Net WorthAmber Heard’s net worth in 2022 is 8 million dollarsa figure that would not reach the 15 that she must now pay her ex-husband, nor with the 2 million that he must also pay as compensation to the actress.