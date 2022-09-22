Amber Heard: Now even her lawyers make her ugly, they refused to participate in her documentary

Everything seems to indicate that life has begun to take its toll on AmberHeard, who after losing the trial against Johnny Depp it has left her without the support of the people who initially believed her.

And it is that the controversial television trial that fans could see that multifaceted actor had the opportunity to tell his version in the controversial trial they experienced, has cost the actress very expensive.

What is a fact is that the version of the 35 year old blonde age has been totally questioned, and proof of this is that no one has wanted to lend a hand, much less support.

Since millionaire Elon Musk, who didn’t even want to go testify on his behalf, until celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie, who have not wanted to recommend her to return to the big screen.

But now, the star had every intention of taking money to pay the judgment that was given in favor of her ex-husband of 13 million dollars in damages.

Initially, it had been managed that the star could write a book, in which she would tell several things that she kept in the last trial, because according to her relatives, she no longer had anything to lose.

Amber Heard’s lawyers turn their backs on her

It was recently revealed that the actress he had every intention of making a documentary where he was going to expose his side of the story, which is going to be divided into two parts and will be released on HBO.

The first part of the story has already been released, as it focused on the part of Johnny with some interviews with his legal team, including his lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez.

But in the second installment, the one that explores heard’s storytheir lawyers, Ben Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft, they chose not to share their ideas.

Shortly after the opening credits, a message appeared that read: “Amber Heard’s attorneys have declined to participate in this film. Her story will be told by experts who covered the trial.”

And it is that instead, archive images of the courtroom were used, while lto well-known lawyer Lisa Bloomjoined journalists and experts to discuss the case.

