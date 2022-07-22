Amber Heard Officially Delivers Appellate Verdict in Defamation Case Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp | People | Entertainment

american actress Amber Heard decided to appeal the jury’s verdict in the multimillion-dollar libel case she lost to her ex-husband, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp.

Lawyers for Heard, 36, who starred in the superhero movie “Aquaman,” appealed Thursday to the Virginia Court of Appeals (east coast of the United States).

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict,” a Heard spokesman said in a statement, referring to the constitutional amendment protecting free speech.

“Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” he said.

“While we realize that today’s presentation will light the fires of (the network) Twitter, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice,” according to the note.

In June, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages. after determining that a column by Heard published in The Washington Post in 2018 was defamatory against the actor.

Depp, 59, sued Heard over the op-ed in which, despite not mentioning her ex-husband, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who countersued him, received $2 million for his part in the trial, which was followed live by millions of viewers in the United States and various countries around the world.

The jury reached the verdict after an intense six-week process.

The case featured lurid and intimate details about the private lives of Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier this month, a judge rejected Heard’s demand for a new trial, requested on the grounds that one of the seven jurors was not the man summoned for the task but his son, in a case of mistaken identity.

Penney Azcarate, who presided over the notorious trial in the Fairfax court, near Washington, considered that the actress was not harmed in the process and that the jury had been approved by both parties. (YO)