Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will go to trial next week, so the actress has talked about the defamation case on her social networks and has signaled that she will “disconnect” from the world as she prepares to defend herself against her ex-husbandwho claims that Amber defamed him by suggesting that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Amber Heard on Johnny Depp defamation case: “I’ve always had a love for him”

According to Amber Heard’s post, she will be unplugging for the next few weeks as she faces ex-husband Johnny Depp in court in Virginia. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post, in which he recounted my experience of domestic violence and abuse.”he pointed..

She indicates that she never named him, but did discuss the price women pay for speaking out against powerful men, adding: “I’m still paying that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always had a love for Johnny and it causes me great pain to have to live the details of our past life together in front of the world.”.

“At this time, I acknowledge the continued support I have been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in the coming weeks I will support myself more than ever,” he added.

The actress refers to a piece she wrote in which she notes: “Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out.”. Besides, details how she felt she had been rejected for speaking her truth in the wake of her tumultuous 2-year marriage to Depp.

On the other hand, Jhonny Depp has argued that he has been ostracized from the industry and that his reputation took a huge hit after losing his UK libel case. The list of witnesses in the trial includes Elon Musk, James Franco, Paul Bettany, among others.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: James Franco and Elon Musk called to testify