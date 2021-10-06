Amber Heard on the accusations against Marilyn Manson: “Are you done ignoring us?”

Amber Heard implicitly equates allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson to those exposed by her against Johnny Depp

The case of Marilyn Manson continues to make everyone talk and none other than Amber Heard has decided to intervene on the matter. Which, of course, sympathetic to Evan Rachel Wood, equates to her by considering herself victim of abuse. By work, in his case it would mean, of Johnny Depp.

It is difficult to compare the two situations. Manson he has been accused for less than a week and although rumors against him are overlapping, they have not been caught at the moment legal provisions. The cause between Heard and Depp instead it has been going on for a while and although for the moment she seems to be winning, the audience is all on his side.

…… and yet, no one sees the trend here? Everyone wants to tag a Bathroom wall, no one wants to understand the writing. Evan & I aren’t the 1st to raise our hands. Are you done ignoring it? The Marilyn Manson Reckoning | The New Yorker https://t.co/NboMFBHV0t – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) February 4, 2021

“… Yet, no one sees a trend here?” tweets the Heard. “Everyone writes on a bathroom wall, but no one who wants to understand what is written on it. Evan [Rachel Wood] and me we are not the first to raise our hands [per denunciare gli abusi sessuali]. Have you finished ignoring us? “

Meantime Manson has been abandoned by the record company and its manager, while fellow musicians, acquaintances and former collaborators are in these hours recounting the negative experiences lived with him. The singer defended himself from the accusations of the Wood, but has yet to comment on the latest events.