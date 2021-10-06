News

Amber Heard on the accusations against Marilyn Manson: “Are you done ignoring us?”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Amber Heard
Credits: gun roses / YouTube; Channel 4 News / YouTube

Amber Heard implicitly equates allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson to those exposed by her against Johnny Depp

The case of Marilyn Manson continues to make everyone talk and none other than Amber Heard has decided to intervene on the matter. Which, of course, sympathetic to Evan Rachel Wood, equates to her by considering herself victim of abuse. By work, in his case it would mean, of Johnny Depp.

It is difficult to compare the two situations. Manson he has been accused for less than a week and although rumors against him are overlapping, they have not been caught at the moment legal provisions. The cause between Heard and Depp instead it has been going on for a while and although for the moment she seems to be winning, the audience is all on his side.

“… Yet, no one sees a trend here?” tweets the Heard. “Everyone writes on a bathroom wall, but no one who wants to understand what is written on it. Evan [Rachel Wood] and me we are not the first to raise our hands [per denunciare gli abusi sessuali]. Have you finished ignoring us? “

Meantime Manson has been abandoned by the record company and its manager, while fellow musicians, acquaintances and former collaborators are in these hours recounting the negative experiences lived with him. The singer defended himself from the accusations of the Wood, but has yet to comment on the latest events.

I write about music, culture, art, entertainment and cinema. I published on Cinergie, Digressioni, Radio Càos, Rock and Metal in My Blood.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
922
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
850
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
805
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
803
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
800
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
794
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
779
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top