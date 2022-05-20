Entertainment

Amber Heard once revealed that she wants to copy Angelina Jolie’s career: “I can’t think of anyone better”

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

In early 2022, Amber Heard appears on screen every day, but not as an actor. Between live TV, streaming coverage and daily summaries, his bitter libel trial against Johnny Depp puts them both in front of millions of people every day. Heard’s career may never be the same again, but prior to her marriage, divorce and court proceedings with Depp, she said she wanted the career of model Angelina Jolie. So far, she has done a decent job.

Amber Heard attends the Syrian American Medical Society’s Voices in Displacement Gala in 2018 | Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

Amber Heard wants a career as Angelina Jolie

Heard discontinued his acting concerts in 2012 after 2011 The rum diary (the movie in which she and Depp met) hit theaters, according to her IMDb page. She returned in 2013 with Syrup, ParanoiaAnd The machete kills.

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Farruko wants to go where the church does not go

9 mins ago

Cannes 2022: The festival, in pictures

10 mins ago

They veto Eugenio Derbez from Televisa: “I want to understand that it is because of the Mayan Train”

20 mins ago

The movie Never Let Me Go will have a series adaptation by FX

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button