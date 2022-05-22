Entertainment

Amber Heard once said that director Robert Rodriguez ‘doesn’t care’, which is why she loves him so much

Amber Heard enjoyed a burgeoning acting career before sitting in court during her bitter libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard and Depp worked together on two films, including the rum diary, where they met. Heard reached a new level of acting fame after that film, but also took a hiatus from acting himself before the screen. When he returned, Heard and director Robert Rodriguez teamed up, once revealing what he loved about his approach to filmmaking.

Amber Heard and Robert Rodriguez teamed up on ‘Machete Kills’

Heard and Depp starred the rum diarywhich came out in October 2011, but we didn’t see Heard on screen again until 2013.

