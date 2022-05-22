Amber Heard once said that director Robert Rodriguez ‘doesn’t care’, which is why she loves him so much

Amber Heard enjoyed a burgeoning acting career before sitting in court during her bitter libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard and Depp worked together on two films, including the rum diary, where they met. Heard reached a new level of acting fame after that film, but also took a hiatus from acting himself before the screen. When he returned, Heard and director Robert Rodriguez teamed up, once revealing what he loved about his approach to filmmaking.

Amber Heard and Robert Rodriguez teamed up on ‘Machete Kills’

Heard and Depp starred the rum diarywhich came out in October 2011, but we didn’t see Heard on screen again until 2013.

Produced and starred Syrup and acted alongside Liam Hemsworth, Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford in Paranoia. Heard’s third film of 2013 was directed (and produced, written and edited) by Robert Rodriguez. machete kills.

Heard has one of the best positions in a loaded cast that includes Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson, Jessica Alba, Lady Gaga, Sofia Vergara, Michelle Rodriguez and Antonio Banderas. That’s still the only time Heard and Rodriguez worked together, but she once said that she loved her style of making movies.

I heard once that Rodriguez ‘doesn’t care’, and that’s what he loves about his style.

Heard once said that she loves the more challenging aspects of acting. Defending line readings and defending character choices are part of the daily struggle that she enjoys. The aquaman The actor indicated that Rodríguez operates in the same way, but forgives the actors.

During a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith, Heard said that Rodriguez stays true to his vision, which is what he loves about his style of filmmaking.

“I love…his irreverent and daring approach to filmmaking. He doesn’t care if it’s not physically possible. He doesn’t care about the normal kind of back room concessions that most directors or filmmakers have to make with producers and financiers and whatnot. You get the feeling from working with him that it’s just his idea, it’s his vision, it’s his show. He is willing to collaborate with other artists, actors, but no one else”. amber heard

Creative confrontation is what Heard loves about acting. According to Heard, Rodriguez has no problem standing up for what he believes in while he’s making his movies.

Heard loves Rodriguez’s style, and he’s not the only person in Hollywood she looks up to.

Heard hopes to follow Angelina Jolie’s career

During her conversation with Smith, Heard also discussed Angelina Jolie’s career as the gold standard for her. Basically, Heard hopes to copy Jolie’s career.

Jolie used her fame and turned it into opportunities to write, produce and direct movies. Not only that, but Jolie used her notoriety to fuel various humanitarian efforts. The Mr and Mrs Smith The star was so successful in that department that Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon her an honor few Americans have received.

For her part, Heard has successfully imitated some aspects of Jolie’s career. She earned two production credits and was once recognized as a Champion for Human Rights by the United Nations.

Heard loves Rodriguez’s unwavering attitude toward filmmaking and Jolie’s success in multiple aspects of filmmaking. Time will tell if Heard gets a chance to work with Rodriguez or build her career as Jolie.

