Amber Heard participates in a study on hate on networks, providing the abusive messages she receives

Amber Heard is not alone: ​​five women have decided to make themselves available to the Center for Countering Digital Hate. all unsolicited direct messages they receive, in many cases “abusive” Y “disgusting”; for a new study. Along with Heard, Jamie Klingler, promoter of the ‘Reclaim These Streets’ campaign, TV presenter Rachel Riley and British journalists Bryony Gordon and Sharan Dhaliwal: all have decided to facilitate the barrage of pornographic photos and threats that they do not stop receiving.

The magazine Input tells it, emphasizing that Klingler, as the most visible face of the aforementioned movement whose objective is to draw attention to the abuse and oppression with which many women are forced to live daily; she is one of those who takes the worst part. But the five have shown that the harassment they receive through Instagram is constant. 8,700 DMs have been made available to the nonprofit (despite the fact that Heard and Gordon had to block DM requests due to the volume of unsolicited messages they received). Of all those, 1 in 15 violated Instagram’s rules on abuse and harassment, and 1 in 7 voice notes were abusive..

These five women received between them a total of 125 sexually explicit images, including 50 penis photos and 75 pornographic images. The number of sexual images sent to women “my stomach turns”Riley says in a statement shared by the center. “It really makes me not want to get into my DMs because it’s disgusting. It’s amazing that a stranger feels like they can send you a pornographic image.”.

For your part Heard draws attention to the most vulnerable women with a profile on the aforementioned social network. “If I can’t use this tool, if I can’t open Instagram, if I can’t participate at all, then, what does that say about a person who doesn’t have the emotional resources that I have, the tools that come with age and experience?“.

No restrictions

This analysis of the private messages that women receive on Instagram, aims to focus on the lack of prevention against abuse that exists in these corners of the internet. Although Instagram has an image filter on publications that it considers offensive, in unsolicited DMs the matter can only be ignored, something that Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, denounces. “Goal [antigua Facebook y dueña también de Instagram] has always prioritized profit and growth over safety. They have never really made a huge investment in security. Just compare the huge investment they have made in the metaverse (10,000 new employees and tens of billions of dollars of investment)… They have never done the same in terms of security”.

For her part, Cindy Southworth, head of security for women in Meta, responds by recalling that “messages from people you don’t follow go to a separate request inbox, an inbox where you can block or report the sender, or turn off message requests entirely. So we offer a way to filter out abusive messages so you never have to see them.”. Out of sight, out of mind.