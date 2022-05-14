Amber Heard: petition not to appear in “Aquaman 2” reaches 4 million signatures | Cinema and series

The petition for actress Amber Heard to be removed from the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel has racked up 1 million new signatures in the last 10 days.

With a trial for defamation underway, involving Johnny Depp and Heard in a court in the United States, this request created by user Jeanne Larson destined for Warnes Bros. has resurfaced on social networks.

This meeting of signatures on Change.org has gained great interest in social networks, which has been demonstrated in the numbers obtained in recent days on the platform. With several messages asking that the actress not be part of the DC Universe tape, at the moment the fate of this film, which has already been filmed, is uncertain.

Amber Heard currently plays Mera. She will return for the “Aquaman” sequel. Photo: Change.org

How is the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard going?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are facing off in the defamation lawsuit brought by the “Sleepy Hollow” actor against his ex-partner. Photo: Instagram

After Johnny Depp was the first to go up to give his testimony, fans have been able to learn more about what happened between the couple, but they also learned about the various jobs that the actor was going to do; among them, “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″.

The actor mentioned that the opinion piece that Amber Heard wrote in 2018 for the Washington Post caused several films that he had agreed not to develop. In her text, the actress spoke about her experience with domestic violence, which caused all the spotlight to fall on Depp at the time.

A psychologist stated that Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic disorder. Photo: AFP

After a week of rest, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet again in court on Monday, May 16, the date on which the actor’s lawyers must begin their questioning against her.

Replacements for Amber Heard in “Aquaman 2″

Forbes announced that Amber Heard would have the minutes counted within the DCEU. Now, with “Aquaman 2” in jeopardy, fans believe that Lily-Rose Depp should be Mera.

Lilly-Rose Depp is a 22-year-old French-American model and actress. Among her best-known films is “The King”, in which she acted alongside Timothée Chalamet. Photo: Composition/Dissemination

For its part, a report by Forbes itself indicated that the scenes of heard in the final cut of “Aquaman 2” they would have been withdrawn. In fact, the famous magazine indicated that Warner Bros. would have replaced the actress with Emilia Clarke, the star of “Game of Thrones”.