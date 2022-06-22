Amber Heard plans to write a book about her and Johnny Depp so she can pay the actor $10 million

Amber Heard said she does not blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in a defamation trial and said the “hate” he was subjected to on social media was not “fair” (Reuters)

Amber Heard It is going through a difficult moment in terms of its public and economic image. The actress lost her libel suit against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. The interpreter was sentenced to compensate USD 10 million for damages to her ex-husband.

As revealed OKAY! Magazine, Heard would be willing to write a book to talk about her private life and also about her marriage to Depp. A source close to the Aquaman star claimed that the 36-year-old Heard is not in “conditions of rejecting the money.

Even the aforementioned medium points out that the interpreter already signed a contract. The actress would be looking to clean up her image after the highly publicized trial.

“Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over.”, a source told the magazine. “He no longer has anything to lose and he wants to tell everything.”

Johnny Depp, meanwhile, plans to release a rock album (Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS)

Heard exposes herself to another defamation lawsuit, in case there are accusations against her former partner. However, the actress does not seem to care as she offered an interview where she spoke again about her relationship with Depp.

His attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said her client doesn’t have the money to pay her ex.

Depp, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation over an opinion piece in the Washington Post 2018 in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

The seven-person jury unanimously found “clear and convincing evidence” that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though Fairfaix County (Virginia) Judge Penney Azcarate lowered the latter amount to $350,000. For its part, the jury determined that Depp defamed Heard and must pay 2 million dollars.

Amber Heard admitted that she still loves Johnny Depp



Heard said she understands why the Virginia jury reached its verdict in favor of her ex-husband. “I do not blame them. I actually get it. (Johnny Depp) He is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor”said the actress.

He also said the “hate” he was subjected to on social media was not “fair.”

“I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship. I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me”, said the actress in the interview for the program Today which aired last week.

“I will always continue to feel like a part of this, like I am the other half of this relationship because I was. And he was ugly and he could be very beautiful. He was very, very toxic”, recognized Heard before the cameras. “We were horrible to each other.”

heard said: “I made a lot of mistakes, but I always told the truth.”

He also stated that he still has affection for Depp. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart.”told journalist Savannah Guthrie in her extensive interview with NBCnews. “I know that can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone.

Keep reading:

“I still love him”: Amber Heard’s controversial statements about Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s new statements about the trial and her relationship with Johnny Depp: “We were horrible with each other”

Amber Heard broke the silence in her first interview after the trial against Johnny Depp: “I don’t blame the jury, he’s a fantastic actor”