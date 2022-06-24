Amber Heard plans to write a book about her marriage to Johnny Depp so she can pay him the $10 million | People | Entertainment

After the publication of the article Washington Post in which Amber Heard self-identified as a victim of domestic abuse by Johnny Deppa legal battle began that would affect the career of both actors.

On June 1, 2022, the jury delivered its final verdict, making Depp win the legal battle and sentencing his ex-wife to pay him $10 million in damages, after his accusations were proven false. However, since that day, Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoftstated that his client was not in a position to pay the sum.

A book as a solution

Since Heard is in a financial situation that does not allow him to pay the actor the dictated amount, she would be betting on writing a booka source told the newspaper TheMirror. Based on what “you have nothing to lose”, the actress would reveal her private life and marriage to Depp. In fact, the source reported that Ella Heard had already signed the contract with the publisher and that she was excited to start writing her new project.

“Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over”, commented the source for the newspaper, so he would take the opportunity to write this book not only to benefit financially and pay compensation, but to clean his image as well.

But Dror Bikela New York divorce attorney, who was contacted by mirror, does not recommend this option at all. This is because Depp’s legal team, led by his lawyer Camille Vasquezput Heard on trial for false accusations in a column for the Washington Postso you can see a similar future if the book that the actress has promised were published.

“Depp and his lawyers are going to read and listen to everything Heard writes and says. If she overdoes it, which is very likely, there’s no doubt she’ll get another libel suit and they’ll end up back in court again.”, Bikel concluded. (YO)