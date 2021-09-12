Amber Heard prepares for filming [FOTO]

The start of filming for Aquaman 2 getting closer and closer!

Amber Heard anticipated his return as Mera for Aquaman 2, scheduled for 2022, with a souvenir photo from the set of the first DC film. The actress joked that on the set of the first Aquaman she couldn’t finish reading the books because her co-star Jason Momoa he always tore up the last pages.

The photo was posted on the actress’s Instagram account with this caption: “Before Aquaman took the last pages of this book. # MiprendounkindleperAquaman2 “. In the comments Jason Momoa responded with a lot of laughing emojis.

Amber Heard explained the whole page tearing thing during an episode of the Jimmy Fallon show in 2018, during the promotional period for the debut of the first film. Apparently Momoa doesn’t like it when people ignore it, even if they are just reading: “Jason is allergic to being ignored. Can’t sit still. So whatever happens, it will push, prod, push you, anything to get your attention, especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading. On set, I just like to read. It drives him crazy. So he quickly adopted this method to give himself relief. He simply adopted this method of tearing up the last few pages of my book. Which is annoying. You get to the last 10 pages and you don’t know how the story ends “.

Although some fans of Johnny Depp would like to see her out of production due to the ongoing legal battle against her ex-husband, the actress is preparing for the start of filming, thus confirming her involvement in the sequel. Requests to remove her from the role of Mera (complete with a petition) came after Johnny Depp was fired from the role of Grindelwald for Fantastic Beasts 3.