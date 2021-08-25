Amber Heard prepares for the film with an acrobatic workout

Amber Heard showed through her social channels the training she is undergoing to prepare for the role of Mera in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard, who already in the first chapter of the saga played the character of Mera, shared one through his social channels acrobatic workout routine, which she is undergoing to be ready to reprise the role in Aquaman 2. The actress will in fact return to play the role of Arthur Curry’s main ally, aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the new film, which will mark his third appearance within the DCEU.

Filming of Aquaman 2, which is produced by Warner Bros., will start shortly; as regards his instead cinema distribution, the film is likely to hit theaters in the month of December of 2022. Particular details regarding its plot have not yet been revealed, but we know that villain King Orm will play a role in it (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

James Wan, already behind the camera for the first chapter, has been reconfirmed. It is, together with that of Jason Mamoa, the return that most interested fans of the franchise. Wan, thanks to his work in the saga of The Conjuring and in that of Fast & Furious, has in fact proved to be one of the best directors of blockbuster currently active in Hollywood.

At first, it was unclear whether Amber Heard would be part of Aquaman 2: rumors concerning his dismissal had circulated after a group of fans started a campaign aimed at obtaining his removal from the set. This had arisen following the development of his lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp. In any case, the actress has been reconfirmed and, at the moment, it does not appear plausible that she will be able to leave the DCEU shortly.

Read Also – Aquaman 2: Amber Heard received a very welcome message!