Amber Heard promises new evidence against Johnny Depp

Heard’s legal team will be led by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, who previously defended The New York Times against Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit earlier this year.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for all Americans,” the attorneys said in a joint statement to AND! News. “We trust that the appeals court will apply the law correctly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard and will reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression”.

Ben Rottenborn will continue to represent Heard as co-counsel after her libel trial. However, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft announced that she will drop the case.

“This is the perfect time to pass the baton,” she said in a statement to E! News. “I have promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they move forward on the road to success.”

As for why Heard chose to retain additional attorneys for her expected appeal, her spokesperson provided some reasoning.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we view the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote, not as ‘the beginning of the end, but simply the end of the beginning,'” Heard’s spokesman said in a statement. a statement to E! News. “A different court justifies different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

On July 1, a Virginia jury reached a verdict in Depp and Heard’s libel trial. After nearly six weeks of testimony, the jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp and awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to 350,000, which is the state’s statutory cap or legal limit, bringing her total damages to 10.4 million.

As for Heard’s counterclaim, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

However, on July 22, Depp filed a notice of appeal to overturn the $2 million verdict awarded to Heard during the couple’s libel trial.

“This was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr Depp,” Depp’s representatives said in a statement to AND! News. “The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue litigation by appealing the verdict, the Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal issues.”

Heard’s appeal plans come after Judge Azcarate rejected the actress’s argument that she was not given a fair trial after a juror allegedly sat on the jury without being summoned, citing there has been no “evidence of fraud or irregularities” justifying a mistrial.