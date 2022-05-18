Amber Heard questioned about her drug use

“A joke” and “a seller”, Heard’s insults to Depp 0:41

(CNN) — Amber Heard returned to the stand Tuesday to continue testifying during cross-examination in the $50 million defamation case pitting her against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After testifying for several days that Depp’s drug and alcohol use made him a violent “freak” toward her, a Depp attorney pointedly questioned Heard about his own drug use, including the fact that he was scheduled to take time off. for “drugs” at the couple’s wedding in 2015.

Amber Heard recounts how she dealt with her addictions 2:42

“Who was the real monster in this relationship, Miss Heard?” Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez asked Tuesday.

“He’s half Johnny. He’s not all Johnny. The other half of him is wonderful and beautiful and the man I loved,” Heard said.

Depp has accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. In the article, which was published about two years after they divorced, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named in the article, he claims that it cost him lucrative acting roles.

Amber Heard, meanwhile, has filed a counterclaim for $100 million.

On the witness stand, Heard has described her relationship with Depp as both violent and romantic, stating that his alleged violence towards her correlated with his drug and alcohol use.

“He was always the man who took drugs and hit me. Yeah, that’s always been the monster,” Heard said.

Depp has previously testified that he never “hit a woman” in his life.

Vasquez took aim at Heard’s own drug use, introducing a typed schedule of Depp and Heard’s wedding plans on the actor’s private island in the Bahamas, which included time for “drug and music dance party” after a dinner. of testing.

“So, did you plan to have drugs at your wedding with someone you characterize as a drug addict?” Vasquez said.

“To be fair, we were going to have separate parties,” Heard said. “This is clearly a draft that was submitted before many changes were made.”

The challenge of social networks in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 4:59

Messages between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Vasquez also played recordings of Heard and Depp arguing, read excerpts from a “love journal” that Heard filled out with messages to Depp, and texts between the former couple.

In an April 2016 diary entry, Heard wrote, “I’m sorry I might be going crazy. I’m sorry I hurt you. None of this is meant to be an excuse to hurt you because the truth is, nothing is. There’s never a good enough reason.” good at hurting you.”

Heard wrote in a March 2015 text to a doctor: “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to change.”

Heard stated that he was referring to the ex-partner’s relationship.

“I really wanted to get out of the relationship I was in. But I didn’t feel like I had the power to leave it,” Heard stated. “I knew that she was in a very toxic relationship with Johnny. And I knew that she had to change that.”

On the recordings, Amber Heard called Depp a “sellout” and a “joke”. Depp called her “the most pampered f****** brat.”

“I called him horrible and ugly things as you can hear. We talked to each other in a horrible way,” Heard acknowledged.

When Vasquez asked Heard how she landed her role in “Aquaman,” one of her best-known roles to date, the actress was terse.

“Mr. Depp got him that role in ‘Aquaman,’ didn’t he?” Vasquez asked.

“No, Mrs. Vasquez. I auditioned for that role. That’s how it works,” Heard replied.