Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp’s new relationship with his lawyer

Months after his notorious trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard made headlines around the world Johnny Depp’s love life is back in the news, it seems that a new opportunity in love has been given.

As confirmed by media such as PEOPLE, Depp is dating Joelle Richa partner attorney at the international law firm Schillings and who represented him in his 2018 libel trial against The Sun.

Johnny first sparked romance rumors with Camille Vasquez, who defended him in her victorious US libel trial against Amber, but, it has been said, Depp’s bond with Joelle is very strong and “means business.”

“Their chemistry is amazing. Yours is serious. their relationship is realA source told the outlet.

In fact, Rich was on hand to support Johnny Depp during his June trial in Virginia, although she did not represent him in the case.

“There was no professional obligation for her to be there. It was something personal. She wanted to show her support. Johnny and Joelle met quietly in hotel rooms during the early stages of their relationship.”

Now, one of the most interesting aspects of the story that Johnny is dating Joelle, goes through know Amber Heard’s reaction to the new stage that her ex-husband would have started in her sentimental life and he tells himself, he doesn’t care who he chooses to go out with.

Amber cares little or nothing what her ex-husband does in his most intimate sphere and she is no longer interested in knowing what Johnny does, let alone who he is romantically involved with.

“She doesn’t care who she dates and she just wants to get on with her life. Amber doesn’t pay attention to what Johnny does or his personal life. He doesn’t care who he’s dating“, A source close to the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ has revealed to the medium ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

