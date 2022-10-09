Amber Heard, really villain? The photos with her baby that show us hers another me

She seems to be having fun on the trip, taking in the sights of the Spanish city with a small staff, even as she still owes her ex-husband. Johnny Depp more than 10 million in legal fees following his highly publicized defamation lawsuit.

In several photos, the star of Rum Diary was very affectionate with her baby as they walked around the playground before picking up Oonagh and plant a kiss on the cheek. Just a few days before the departure of mother and daughter, the friend of Amber, Bianca Buttyjoined them in the same playground.

Amber and Oonagh had a very fun day.

(Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)



Amber Heard’s legal problems

The actress recently changed lawyers in an attempt to force two insurance companies to pay the rest of her multimillion-dollar defamation bill. She is currently represented by David L. Axelrod Y Jay Ward Brown in his appeal of that verdict.

heard also recently hired Kirk Pasch on his legal team in an attempt to get various insurance companies to cover his legal bills, which can exceed $15 million, according to PuckNewswhich states that the costs of Amber more than eight million were fired before the Virginia trial began.

(Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)



The team of heard seems to want homeowners insurance to cover those bills. The battle is about Travelers Commercial Insurance Company Yet the New York Marine General Insurance Company.

travelers initially sued New York Marine in July 2021 to get reimbursed for half of what he spent defending a client who turned out to be Amber. The homeowners policy heard with travelers it covered “defamation” to the point of about $500,000.