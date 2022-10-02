Amber Heard reappears for the first time with her daughter in Spain since the trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is probably one of the most talked about celebrities of 2022 due to the defamation trial that pitted her against her ex-husband Johnny Deppbut not everyone knows many things about her like that She has a one year old daughter.

His name is Oonahg Paige Heard, was born on April 8, 2021 by surrogate motherhood and it is something that the actress has not spoken about in public. She also does not share too many photographs of her daughter on her networks, although she has given her fans some tender images of both spending time together in daily activities, such as walking, exercising or even playing.

And this is how were photographed this Friday in Spain, more specifically in Palma de Mallorca, while hanging out with Amber Heard’s girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

In said images published by Page Six, you can see Amber enjoying playing with the baby on a swing, walking with her and also with a group of friends in the European city.

Similarly, It would be the first time that Amber is seen in public since her trial against Johnny Depp, to whom he owes a millionaire sum after having defamed him in a 2018 opinion piece in which she claimed that she had been a victim of abuse.

Although Amber did not mention the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor by name in the Washington Post post, a seven-person jury ruled that Heard did defame him and Johnny was awarded $10.35 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

Heard is currently represented by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in her appeal of that verdict, of which, incidentally, no further information has been received.

What is confirmed is that as a result of this controversial litigation, a documentary and a film were filmed in order to learn more about the case that shocked the entire world for six weeks.

Keep reading: They release the first advance of the documentary about the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

– They release a trailer for the film ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’, about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

– Amber Heard would have started a collection to raise money and pay Johnny Depp