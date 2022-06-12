Amber Heard receives a marriage proposal, after losing trial against Johnny Depp

After experiencing one of the most mediatic legal trials in the world and losing, Amber Heard He has received an unexpected proposal. One of her followers has taken to social media to ask her to marry him. The man originally from Saudi Arabia asked the actress to marry him, after the whole world turned their back on him for the recent confrontation he had with his ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp.

Through a voice message, the subject assures Heard that he is the only support he has after the multimillion-dollar legal trial did not favor him: “Amber, since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you.”, you hear him say. He even calls it his “blessing”: “May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man“. So far it is unknown if the audio – which has already gone viral on the web – is real or it is just a joke, since the actress has not answered anything about it.

The day Johnny Depp won the trial, Amber posted a brief statement on her official Instagram account. Instagram, in which she assured that she was completely disappointed in the verdict, since it not only meant a defeat for her, but also a setback in the fight for women’s rights. From that moment the actress took distance from social networks. She even says that she is looking for a way to pay the $ 10.35 million dollars to Johnny Depp set by the court, since her fortune would not reach him.

