Amber Heard receives a millionaire offer to film a pornographic movie

DSince the so-called Trial of the Year was held between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, it has rained a lot in their garden. Broadly speaking, although there are various intermediate elements and the occasional trial between the two that did not cause so much noise, it was settled with a payment of 10 million. Amber, who lost the trial, must financially compensate Depp after the conclusions adopted by the jury.

In view of the situation, it seems Zen Models wanted to take advantage of all this to make a proposal that, in other circumstances, they might never have formulated. So, apparently, they would have contacted Amber Heard’s agent to shoot a pornographic film with them. According to the Australian news portal Pop Topic, the actress would have received an offer of 9 million dollars to star in the film ‘High Voltage’.

A $9 million offer

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offer Mrs. Heard a contract to perform in an adult entertainment video production. The clip will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality,” agency president Vernica Madarian wanted to explain.

Likewise, he has also expressed that they want “offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems while they look for new faces in the adult cinema”. These words refer to the payment that the actress must make in favor of Depp.

At the moment, Amber has not commented on the matter, although it is possible that she will not say anything on the subject, whatever her answer. Those, It doesn’t look like your answer will be yes.