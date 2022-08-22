Amber Heard receives a millionaire offer to star in a pornographic film

Lto actress Amber Heard lost the lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Deppand his estate does not allow him to pay the more than 10 million dollars that he must pay him, and in this situation, the agency Zen Models I offered him to star in a pornographic film.

Zen Models represents different stars of adult cinema, and took advantage of Heard’s situation to make a film that is not his usual.

According to reports from the Australian portal pop topicto the former partner of Johnny Depp They would have offered him the not inconsiderable amount of 9 million dollars to star in a “high voltage” film, very different from what he has done as a star of Hollywood.

Zen Models offer for Amber Heard

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The clip will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality,” explained the president of the agency, Vernica Madarian, who clarified that the offer would be to star, initially, only in a “conditional film.” So far, the interpreter has neither accepted nor rejected the offer.

The president of Zen Models warned that the proposal could be a solution to some of the actress’s financial problems in recent months, after a judge ordered her to pay her ex more than 10 million in damages after an intense six-week libel trial. .

“We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of its problems,” said the board of directors of the agency that “seeks to add new faces to adult cinema.”

According to reports in recent weeks, Heard sold one of his properties to get out of bad financial times.

the president of Zen Models explained that the agency launched the careers of many aspiring adult entertainers to stardom who have since appeared in more than 2,000 adult entertainment video projects.

“We feel that the men and women in the adult modeling industry, as well as the entire industry, have been portrayed in a very negative light. The adult industry has become a multi-billion dollar industry that has worked to create a safer environment for that artists work to standardize and eradicate bullying on set.