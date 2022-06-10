Amber Heard Receives Marriage Proposal From Alleged Arab Millionaire After Losing Trial

Amber Heard shortly before hearing the verdict in court. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Things are not going well for Amber Heard this year. When in 2016 she published images of her face with bruises and accused Johnny Depp of having beaten her, she received a lot of support on social networks, but everything changed when the actor and his legal team released recordings where she confessed to assaulting her and making fun of him. .

This led to Heard becoming the most hated actress of the moment, and ultimately, she lost her libel suit a few weeks ago. The jury did not consider that he should pay US$ 50 million as requested in the original lawsuit, but they did ask him to pay US$ 15 million (less US$ 2 million that the actor must pay her), an amount that he does not have either, or at least that assures his legal team.

Now, according to various media, the actress has received a marriage proposal from an alleged Arab millionaire, who would be looking to take advantage of Heard’s vulnerable moment to make her his wife. If true, at least he would no longer have to worry about the US $ 8 million he must pay Depp, nor about the subsistence of her and her daughter. On the other hand, it is unlikely, although not impossible, that an actress as American as Heard could adapt to the lifestyle of an Arab millionaire, whose customs are usually quite different when it comes to the place of women in the social hierarchy. .

The proposal appeared on the social network Instagram, by the account Bee4andafter_kwand we can hear the recorded message say the following, according to the English translation of Gulf News (via NDTV):

Amber… since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man.

We don’t know if this marriage proposal is true or not, but it doesn’t seem far-fetched, given that she is a very beautiful actress by traditional Western beauty standards. In 2016, a study determined that Heard had an almost perfect face, and although several years have passed since then, she continues to maintain her beauty.

Continue reading the story

However, there is hope for Heard, which would free her from having to marry an Arab millionairess to pay Depp, and that is for the debt to be forgiven. As everyone knows, the actor wanted to clean up his image, and money was not really important in the trial, so his lawyers made it known in good morning americathese were the words of benchew:

It was about restoring his reputation and he has. We have to be careful what we say, but it was about Mr. Depp’s reputation, that’s what it was about for him. […] It was as if the weight of the world had been lifted from him and I feel that finally, after six years, he has his life back.

Amber Heard is best known for her role as Mera in Aquaman, and so far she is expected to be seen again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although there are rumors that her scenes will be cut. She also appeared in the movies Machete Kills, London Fields and Justice League, and the series The Stand.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Johnny Depp’s lawyers began to play Monopoly while awaiting the verdict of the trial against Amber Heard