Amber Heard Receives Marriage Proposal From Man Who Says He’s Better Than Johnny Depp

After six weeks of revelations and arguments, the libel trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard it came to an end earlier this month when the jury announced its verdict in favor of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star.

And while fans around the world followed the former couple’s court battle, Amber now received a marriage proposal from a man from Saudi Arabia, who also claimed that he is better than Depp.

The aforementioned approached the ‘Aquaman’ actress on Instagram and he asked her to marry him through a voice note that is making the rounds on the internet. The man can be heard saying, “Amber, since all the doors are closing for you, you have no one but me to take care of you.”

Apparently the “billionaire” man He has taken advantage of the moment Heard is going through to offer him help in an unusual way.

“I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man,” she assured.

While this continues to gain traction, it now stands out that Amber Heard doesn’t have much support from many people.

Heard herself has not spoken publicly since her statement after the verdict. However, her team has criticized Depp for her recent comments about “going forward” by warning that women’s rights are “going backwards”.

From that moment, Amber Heard distanced herself from social networks, even, it is said, that she is looking for a way to pay the $10.35 million to Johnny Depp set by the court, since her fortune would not reach her.

Depp sued Amber over an op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post, claiming she is a victim of domestic abuse at the star’s hands. The actor later lost major acting projects, including ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ and was labeled a “wife beater” by The Sun newspaper.

