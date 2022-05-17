Amber Heard recounts how she met Elon Musk days before Johnny Depp’s ‘brutal assault’

After more than a week of recess, the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues, in which both have sued each other for a crime of defamation and for which they ask for a millionaire financial compensation. What at first should be a process focused on the accusations of one and the other has become a detailed and public account of the dramatic moments experienced in their relationship of just over two years, with alcohol, drugs and violence. as protagonists of their day to day.

After Depp’s testimony a few weeks ago, it was Amber Heard’s turn to testify. Three days of testimonies in which the actress has tearfully recalled alleged episodes in which she suffered physical and sexual assault at the hands of her ex-husband that overwhelmed those present.



Amber Heard could not help tears as she recalled the dramatic episodes experienced during her marriage. Steve Helber / AP

On her third day, last Monday, May 16, Heard delved a little deeper into her relationship with the actor, recalling how they met, episodes of abuse of all kinds, why her marriage ended, fearing for her life if she continued with him. . The actress wanted to remember how she lived the night of May 21, 2016, in which the actor had allegedly attacked her after she returned to her home after a work trip to Italy. According to Heard, the actor was devastated after the death of her mother and, according to her, visibly damaged by the use of drugs and alcohol. A dramatic episode for which they had to call the police and which would have left various sequels.

The members of the jury were also able to see some photographs in which the actress appears with visible marks on her face. This episode led the actress to file for divorce from her just two days later, including a restraining order against her then-husband.



Amber Heard, on May 27, 2016, with visible marks on her face. TikTok

Elon Musk, an essential figure in the process



The actress also recounted how she met Elon Musk, her later partner, after the actor stood her up during the 2016 Met Gala. An event, held in May 2016, in which the couple allegedly attended as a special guest of the designer Ralph Lauren, but Depp refused to go, leaving his wife alone on the red carpet. There she met the Tesla tycoon, who would become her new partner months after her, whom she defined as a “gentleman” and whom she admitted that she did not recognize at first. However, the actress did not remember that moment for that reason, but because it came just a few weeks after her 30th birthday, the day on which she alleges that Depp “attacked” her.

Among other things, the actress also wanted to throw out the testimony of her former nurse, Erin Falati, who testified for the prosecution and stated that the actress had used illegal drugs, hallucinogenic mushrooms and MDMA with “a well-known friend in her House”. Faced with these accusations, the actress assured that she did not even live in Los Angeles at that time, much less with Elon Musk, with whom, according to her, Depp was “obsessed”.



Amber Heard says Johnny Depp was ‘obsessed’ with Elon Musk. Third parties

Erin Falati’s testimony is just one of those that point to Elon Musk and his role in the complicated end of the relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Although the actress has already assured that she was never in love with the Tesla tycoon and that the dates of their relationship date back to months after her divorce, it seems that she would have had a more important role in all this. Not surprisingly, the president of SpaceX was included in the list of initial witnesses for this process.

Elon Musk appeared in Amber Heard’s life in 2016 and it seems that their relationship would have become closer at times, with the businessman becoming the actress’s greatest support during her complicated divorce from Johnny Depp. However, there are already two witnesses who have passed the stand revealing Musk’s role, especially financially. charity against domestic violence.





The couple’s former representative, Christian Carino, revealed that the actress had been dating the billionaire while trying to reconcile with Johnny Depp. For his part, Terrence Dougherty, Chief of Operations of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of the associations to which the actress promised to donate part of the almost seven million euros she received as compensation after her divorce, testified to having received an email from Musk in 2016 that indicated that the actress would comply with the payment in 10 years, but they did not receive money again, hinted that it would have been Musk who would have paid a large part of the millionaire donation from Heard’s divorce agreement, which she promised it would go in full to organizations



Amber Heard and Elon Musk, together in Australia, making their relationship ‘official’. Other sources

An essential role, but one that will not have Musk’s own version of events on the stand since, as confirmed by his lawyer a few weeks ago, he will not be present in court.

A process that is complicated at times

The actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, alleging that she committed a crime of defamation after writing an opinion piece in 2018 for the newspaper Washington Post, in which she presented herself as a victim of sexual violence and “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” As Johnny Depp is a public figure, he has an addition: he has to prove that his ex-wife acted with “real malice”, or that he wrote the article with the knowledge that what he was saying was false. According to experts, this is something very difficult to prove, which would explain why the actor is presenting witnesses who show what the couple’s marital relationship was like and why the actress insisted that “she had no intention” of harming her ex-husband writing it.



The actress assures that she did not want to hurt her ex-husband. Steve Helber / AP

“I do not want to hurt you. I loved him very much, ”said the actress during her statement, asking her ex-husband not to make her prove that she was a victim of domestic violence:“ I don’t want to be here, I didn’t want to be there then ”. Furthermore, she insisted that she had no intention of harming Johnny Depp when she wrote the controversial article: “It’s not about Johnny. The only one she thought was about Johnny is Johnny.”

