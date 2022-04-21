Amber Heard Relationship History: See Who She’s Dated

ads

Actress Amber Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp is the most publicized, especially since the two are currently facing a libel trial in public view. However, over the years, Amber has dated other industry professionals besides Johnny.

Let’s take a look at your relationship history.

Tasya Van Ree (2008–2012)Source: Getty Images

The first of Amber’s high-profile relationships to come to public attention was with painter and photographer Tasya Van Ree. The couple was together from 2008 to 2012, and during their relationship, Amber came out as bisexual. The actress attended a GLAAD event in 2010 and opened up about her sexuality, saying, “I don’t label myself one way or another – I’ve had successful relationships with men and now with a woman. I love who I love; she is the person you concern. »

Johnny Depp (2012–2016)Source: Getty Images

Amber and Johnny met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, started dating in 2012 and married in 2015. Amber filed for divorce 15 months later and obtained a temporary restraining order against the star in 2016, after claiming that he had been abusive. during your relationship. In 2019, Johnny sued Amber for defamation after she wrote an article in The Washington Post about an abusive relationship, although he was not named in the article. He also sued The Sun in 2020 after they published a story in 2018 calling him a “wife beater.”

Cara Delevingne (2016) Source: Getty Images

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has been spotted with Amber multiple times since 2016, most recently in 2021. However, a romance between the couple has never been confirmed. In 2020, the Daily Mail reported that Josh Drew, who was previously married to a friend of Amber’s, testified that she and Cara had an affair during Amber’s marriage to Johnny. Josh also alleged that Amber, Cara and Elon Musk had spent the night together in late 2016.

Elon Musk (2016–2018)Source: Getty Images

According to The Independent, Amber and Tesla founder Elon Musk dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, with Johnny even suspecting the pair were having an affair during their relationship.

Amber’s text messages to Elon were read in court during Johnny’s lawsuit against The Sun. In a message, Elon said that he would arrange “24/7 security” for her. She also added, “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being a jerk. The silence of the radio hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

Vito Schnabel (2018)Source: Getty Images

Art dealer Vito Schnabel was spotted with Amber around May 2018. Not much is known about their relationship, however, other than that it reportedly ended due to distance issues, according to Us Weekly.

Bianca Butti (2020–2021)Source: Getty Images

Amber and cinematographer Bianca Butti dated quietly from 2020 to 2021. The couple was first seen together in January 2020, and then at LA Women’s March. It was eventually revealed that the couple was dating, and Bianca even accompanied Amber to many of her court cases. However, in 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Amber and Bianca had broken up due to distance. In addition to welcoming her daughter Oonagh Paige through a surrogate, Amber was busy filming abroad for Aquaman 2.

Currently, it appears that Amber is not in a relationship.

ads