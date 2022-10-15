Amber Heard rents a house in Spain and changes her name after trial against Johnny Depp

On June 1, 2022, it was determined that Heard had defamed Depp, with whom she had been married between 2015 and 2017. As a result of the accusation, the actress was also forced to pay US $10 million for the damages caused.

Four months have passed since a court in Virginia (United States) put an end to the legal battle between actress and model Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp .

From April to June 2022, much of the media attention was directed to the development and outcome of the legal case, But after the June verdict, doubts arose about what would happen to the famous.

After a month of having closed the case, he was surprised by the opportunity he took advantage of Amber Heard to communicate her disagreement with what was decided by the jury.

His obstinacy did not go far the actress had to change her legal team to continue with the appeal against the verdict.

Many things can change in a matter of months, and Amber Heard has shown it. According to the TMZ portal, the actress decided to remain under a new profile from the name Martha Jane Cannary with which she prefers to call herself now.

Another of the facts that have revolved around the outcome of Heard has to do with your new residence outside the United States.

In early October of this year, several media outlets reported that the actress had found a new direction by settling in Spain.

According to the Diario de Mallorca, Amber Heard rented a house in the rural municipality of Costitx, a town of about 1,300 inhabitants.

The property in which you now live It is owned by the family of Maria Antònia Munar who was president of the Consell de Mallorca, and who was sentenced in 2013 to eleven years in prison for corruption.

The news of the new space inhabited by Heard was revealed during the first days of October 2022, but has been extended until show images of how the actress walks through the streets of the municipality with her daughter Oonagh Paige, with whom she also usually plays in the local parks.



After the trial, the actress had also settled for a time at her home in Yucca Valley, California, where she lived in the house she bought in 2019 and began using when the legal process against Depp began.