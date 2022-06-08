Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp video on TikTok

Amber Heard responds after her ex-husband Johnny Depp shared a message to his fans on TikTok about “moving on” after the verdict in his libel trial against her.

On Tuesday, just under a week since the jury set mostly on Depp’s side and the court awarded him 10.35 million of dollars in damages and heard 2 million after a six week trial, Depp, 58, joined TikTok and thanked his “loyal” fans.

His first upload to the social media site was a montage of his recent music tour with Jeff Beck, with the caption: “To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared“.

Depp message on Tik Tok

“And now, we’ll all move forward together“, continued. “You are, as always, my employers and, once again, I have no other way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. Then, thank you. My love and respect, JD.” Depp has so far gained 4.6 million followers on TikTok.

A spokesperson for Heard, 36, responded to Depp’s message in a statement, saying: “As Johnny Depp says he is ‘moving forward’, women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up.“.

Heard, who plans to appeal the verdict, said in a statement after it was revealed last Wednesday: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond wordsyes I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and back and forth of my ex-husband.”

Amber Heard is disappointed in the verdict

“I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback,” she added. “She turns back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and outspoken could be publicly shamed and humiliated. Pushes back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously“.

“I think Johnny’s lawyers managed to get the jury to miss the key issue of liberty. I would ignore the evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK,” Heard continued. “I am sad that we lost this case. But I am even sadder because it seems to have lost a right that I thought I had as an American: speak freely and openly“.

In his own post-verdict statement, Depp said that “the jury gave me my lifeand said that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun” for him. He added: “I hope that my quest for the truth to be told has helped others, men or womenthat they have found themselves in my situation, and that those who support them never give up”.

The Washington Post added an editor’s note to Heard’s December 2018 op-ed that was deemed libelous. During the trial, Heard explained why he participated in the opinion piece: “I was looking forward to the opportunity to lend my voice to what I thought was a great cause, which is just a conversation about women and gender issues that I think the whole country was having at the time.”

He also testified that he said he was “proud” of the opinion piece and even had the print version framed. Heard maintained: “every word is true“.