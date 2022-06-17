Entertainment

Amber Heard Responds To Rumors About Her Removal From Aquaman 2

Behind the defamation lawsuitAmber Heard was in the focus of the news due to strong rumors that the actress had not only been eliminated from Aquaman 2but also Warner Bros. was in the process of recasting the role of the princess Mere.

During the litigation the testimony of Walter Hamada, director of DC Films, revealed that he was in the plans to cut the scenes of Amber as Mera, but made it clear that this was not because of the defamation trial, but because of the lack of chemistry between Heard and Momoa.

