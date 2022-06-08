Amber Heard responds to the message that Johnny Depp sent to his fans on TikTok

The actress Amber Heard was not recognized before the legal battle that took place between her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and the musician last Tuesday joined a social network and sent a message to all the people who from the beginning they believed in him. Therefore, the American was forced to respond.

The interpreter of Mera in ‘Aquaman’ completely rejected the words that the American producer wrote in the video he publishedand it is that she considers that the rights of women are not being given the due importance that they should be in order to do justice anywhere in the world.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward’, women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up, stand up and speak up,” the model’s spokesperson said.

Heard, who has said that he could not pay the 15 million dollars that correspond to Depp, also gave his point of view after the situation that arose when they gave the final verdict.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to cope to the disproportionate power, influence and back and forth of my ex-husband,” she detailed in a statement after the ruling was issued.

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ surprised millions of people who use TikTok, this after having opened his personal account in a triumphant way, and what better way to do it than by addressing his fans who day after day kept supporting him and believing in the.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We’ve done the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we’ll move on together. You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I have no way of thanking you other than saying thank you. So thanks. My love and respect, JD“, was the message that he dedicated to those who are following him.

It may interest you:

· There is already a verdict: The most revealing moments of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

· Kate Moss testified in favor of Johnny Depp and clarifies whether or not he pushed her down the stairs

· In the middle of the trial with Amber Heard: Actress Courtney Love spoke out in favor of Johnny Depp: “He saved my life”